Winning a big lottery prize could mean completing home renovations, buying a home or a vehicle, paying your mortgage, or planning a lavish trip.

But for one winner from Thunder Bay, Ontario, a relaxing retirement is the main priority.

Jonathan Saville won $1,000,000 in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw on March 27 this year. The retiree visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto and shared what happened on that lucky day.

“I went to the casino and passed a lottery retailer, so I decided to buy a Lotto 6/49 with Encore. I checked my ticket the next day using the OLG app and saw ‘Big Winner $1 million,’” he shared.

The words on the screen took him by utter surprise. The 62-year-old had to check his ticket thrice to clear any confusion.

It was true: he had just become a millionaire.

“I texted my wife, and she thought I was lying,” Saville laughed. “She made me count the zeroes. She was so overwhelmed. This is well deserved after we have each gone through health problems.”

The most money Saville had ever won in the lottery before this was $100.

He shared that he’s putting the hefty prize money towards his retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Casino on Cumberland Street in Thunder Bay.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.