Mid-week winners: Two Canadian lottery players just became overnight millionaires

Check your lottery ticket! There were lots of major wins from Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $36 million Gold Ball jackpot, two Canadians still came out as new millionaires.

One lucky player from Atlantic Canada matched all of the numbers (86102949-01) to win the White Ball prize of $1 million.

And that’s not all.

Your next game night could be epic if you won with LOTTO 6/49. Tag who would you have over first. 🎉

⁣

Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is $36 MILLION or the Guaranteed $1 MILLION Prize, plus the Classic $5 MILLION Jackpot!

⁣

Must be of legal age. | #FindYourPossible pic.twitter.com/UHoUfiNVOk — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) April 22, 2024

Someone from Quebec hit the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw jackpot, matching all six winning numbers, minus the bonus (10, 16, 18, 22, 39, 46, and bonus number 19). They’re ending the week $5 million richer.

Another lottery player from Quebec and one from Surrey, BC, are splitting the Classic Draw second prize of $117,778.80, matching five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus.

The good fortune seemed to stop short of awarding a lottery player the Classic Draw Extra Prize jackpot of $500,000. However, 55 Canadians did match three out of four winning numbers (2, 29, 91, 92) to win $1,000.

If you were out of luck this time around, make sure to check your lottery ticket from the Lotto Max Tuesday draw.

After they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, four lucky Canadians will split the second prize, each walking away with $39,126.00.

For the Encore prize, someone in Ontario will be $1 million richer after matching the winning number 1107082. Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 3, 31, 32, and 89, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, April 27 with a Gold Ball jackpot of $38 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.