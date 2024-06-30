What a way to celebrate Canada Day weekend! An extremely lucky lottery player will wake up to some life-changing news after becoming a multimillionaire overnight.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, June 29, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $16 million. No one won the top prize, but after matching the White Ball number 32394737-01, someone from Western Canada won the $1 million prize.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic winning numbers were 06, 07, 30, 33, 35, 39, and bonus 15. After matching all six winning numbers, another lottery player in Western Canada will soon make the shocking discovery that they’re now $5 million richer.

As for the Classic Draw Extra, no one matched the winning numbers 4, 9, 45, and 97. The Encore winning number was 2187679, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, July 3, and the jackpot is worth $18 million.

There were other lottery winners this weekend.

Three people will split the Lotto Max second prize, each receiving $54,549.10 after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. One ticket was sold in Ontario, and two were sold in Quebec.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.