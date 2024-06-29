Three extremely lucky Canadian lottery players will kick off the long weekend in the most memorable way after winning the second prize.

There was a $28 million prize up for grabs during the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Friday, June 28. The winning numbers were 01, 05, 11, 12, 13, 23, 33, and bonus 21. No one matched seven of the winning numbers to win the top prize, but three people came quite close.

According to PlayNow, three winning tickets matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. One ticket was sold in Ontario, and two were sold in Quebec. Split between the three winners, each one can look forward to receiving a cheque for $54,549.10.

Forty-one lottery players matched six of the seven winning numbers and will each receive $3,991.40.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 20, 45, 54, and 96. However, no one won the $500,000 prize. According to the OLG website, the Encore winning number was 2975218, but no one won the $1 million prize.

The next draw is set for Tuesday, July 2, and the jackpot is now at $33 million.

