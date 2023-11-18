Weekend lottery results: Winning numbers for Friday's Lotto Max draw

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent draw? Make sure to check the results.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, November 17, and lottery players had their eyes on the $33 million jackpot. Had someone matched the winning numbers 02, 23, 28, 30, 31, 33, 37, and bonus number 50, they could’ve won the life-changing prize, but no one matched the winning numbers.

No one won the second prize either, but 35 people came pretty close after matching six of the seven numbers. As a result, each of them will receive $4,899.50 — certainly some good news on a Saturday.

The Extra winning numbers were 6, 57, 58, and 76, but there was no winner for the half-million prize. However, the 27 lottery players who matched three of the four winning numbers did net themselves $1,000 each.

Looks like Friday night’s draw didn’t produce any big winners. Maybe next time?

