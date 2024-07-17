Mid-week winner: A lucky Canadian just won the Lotto Max second prize

Mid-week slump? Not for one Canadian lottery player who’ll be taking home a six-figure prize after winning in the recent draw.

Things have been heating up as the Lotto Max jackpot reached $60 million during the Tuesday, July 16 draw. The winning numbers were 10, 11, 18, 26, 36, 40, and 49, with bonus number 28, but no one won the huge prize.

But after they matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, one lottery player did win the second prize. As a result, the lucky winner who purchased their ticket in Quebec is now $211,649 richer.

Forty people matched six of the seven winning numbers, and after splitting the third prize, they’ll each receive $5,291.20.

Six Maxmillions prizes were also up for grabs, but there were no winners this time. No one won the $500,000 Lotto Max Extra prize in BC or the $1 million Encore prize in Ontario.

The next draw will have an even bigger prize pool.

“In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, July 19, the prize pool will amount to $73 million and include a $65 million jackpot and an estimated eight Maxmillions,” states Loto-Québec.

