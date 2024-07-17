Toronto was hit with severe rainfall on Tuesday, and not even Drake’s mansion was immune to flooding.

The Canadian rapper shared video footage on his Instagram of murky brown water rushing into his luxurious Bridle Path mansion.

Drake’s mansion got flooded during today’s Toronto storm #onstorm 📹 champagnepapi pic.twitter.com/UskOcJ1M5e — blogTO (@blogTO) July 16, 2024

“Better be espresso martini,” he wrote in the caption.

Toronto was slammed by a major storm on Tuesday, resulting in heavy flooding and huge power outages across the city and swaths of southern Ontario.

Shocking footage all over socials shows motorists trying to navigate the city while almost fully submerged in water in many areas, with many vehicles stalled and abandoned. Union Station was also flooded, and the afternoon commute in the city was essentially brought to a standstill.

Wild videos of flooding across the GTA emerge as region deals with severe rainfall https://t.co/XvQE1ZFAY1 — blogTO (@blogTO) July 16, 2024

The aftermath is still being reported in many areas, however some spots have seen power restored following earlier outages.

As for Drake, it looks like he was trying to do some damage control as he showed himself holding a broom, in an attempt to perhaps sweep out the water. By the looks of it, he’s going to need a lot more than that to get rid of the flooding.

Drake’s home has been the site of some bad luck of late. In May, a security guard was shot outside his residence.

The shooting came amid the contentious rap beef between Drake and Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar, who recently used a satellite view of Drake’s mansion covered in US sex offender registry map pins for the cover art of his diss track, “Not Like Us.”

Despite speculation that the shooting was connected, investigators have remained tight-lipped about any motive or suspects.

With files from BlogTO’s Becky Robertson and Kimia Afshar Mehrabi.