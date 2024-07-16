Life is certainly “grand” for a lottery-winning couple who had to choose between annual payments or a lump sum.

Francisco and Daniele Hernandez of Elderbank, Nove Scotia, play the lottery somewhat regularly, but they often buy tickets for Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49. However, a routine stop at a gas station led to a life-changing decision.

“I was hungry on my way home from work, so I stopped at the gas station to fill up and grab a bag of chips to hold me over,” Francisco recalled. “While I was waiting, I heard the lady at the front had just won $1,000 on Daily Grand.”

While standing in line and thinking about what he had just witnessed, Francisco decided to try something new.

“When it was time to buy my bag of chips, I got my Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max tickets, and I said, ‘Give me one of those Daily Grand tickets, too,’ and it was the first time I had ever bought it,” he said. “I had heard she won; it was a good price, and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I had never played the game before.”

The couple were shocked to learn that their first Daily Grand ticket was a winner: they had won the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life during the June 17 draw.

“It started with complete awe and thinking this couldn’t be real life,” Daniele said. “Then, we started thinking about all the ways this will help us in our everyday lives and set up our future retirement, and we’re just so thankful.”

Instead of annuity payments, the couple opted for a lump sum of $500,000. While at the prize centre to claim their winnings, they shared their plans for their winnings. The couple will soon be cruising around town in a brand-new Tesla Model 3 electric car and a four-wheeler for their children. The money will also go toward setting up education funds for their children, who will be getting bedroom makeovers.

The couple are grateful for the financial security.

“Things now are possible, not that we weren’t working hard to make things possible, but this is a big burden off our shoulders to provide a comfortable life for the future, for our children and for us,” Francisco said.

The couple’s winning Daily Grand ticket was purchased at Fall River Petro Canada in Fall River, Nova Scotia.

