Mid-week winner: A lottery player in Canada just woke up $70 million richer

After several draws without a winner, a Canadian lottery player finally won the jackpot, making them an instant multimillionaire.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, February 20. After draw after draw, without anyone matching the winning numbers, the top prize had grown to an astounding $70 million, reaching the game’s jackpot limit.

But it turns out that someone has finally won. The winning numbers were 01, 04, 23, 24, 31, 40, 48, and bonus number 38. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the winning ticket was sold in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario.

“The winner will be revealed when they claim this life-changing windfall through the OLG Prize Centre,” reads a statement from OLG.

There were other big winners in Tuesday night’s draw.

A lottery player is now $282,481.20 richer after matching six of the winning numbers and the bonus number. The winning ticket was sold in Port Moody, BC.

There were also 10 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, each worth $1 million. Two lottery players will soon be claiming a cheque after matching the winning numbers 2, 16, 18, 20, 32, 46, and 49 and 7, 15, 18, 22, 31, 35, and 37. The tickets were sold in Ontario on OLG’s website and in Western Canada.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra Prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone won a $70 million Lotto Max prize was on January 16, when Brian Hoover bought a lottery ticket at an Ace Hardware in Beaverlodge, Alberta.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Friday, February 23, and the jackpot has now reset to $18 million.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.