Canadian man plans to commemorate late wife with $70M lotto win

“This is bittersweet for me,” Hoover shared at his prize claim interview. “We always talked about what we would do if we won the lottery. I’m determined to bring some of those ideas to life in her memory.”

You might also like: Mid-week win: Canadian lottery player wakes up $1 million richer

"Incredibly tough": Bell Media selling 45 radio stations, cutting 4,800 jobs

President's Choice salad kits are being recalled in Canada due to Listeria risk

The Beaverlodge local said he is in the beginning stages of planning and hopes to also provide for his community.

“We had three children, and my wife was heavily invested in their lives,” he explained. “She liked to take them to parks, any park. My first thought is to have a park named for her.”

Hoover said he is also looking into sponsoring some programs for local schools, adding that’s just the beginning.

“These are all such fresh thoughts,” he said. “I want to make sure I do good things. Using this money and investing in her memory is a way to share this win with her.”

Though Hoover’s focus is on honouring his wife, he is also thinking of his children and family.

“I want to help my family – I’m going to pay off a couple of mortgages and give some money to a few people,” he explained. “After that, I’m going to look at something for myself.”

“I have a friend who lives in the Yukon who’s been asking me to visit. I’m thinking it would be nice to drive up in a classy motorhome,” he laughed.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.