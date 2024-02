Canadian man plans to commemorate late wife with $70M lotto win

An Alberta man has plans to commemorate his late wife and take care of his community after winning an enormous $70 million Lotto Max prize.

Brian Hoover went through a range of emotions after discovering he won the massive windfall on the January 16 draw. He purchased his winning ticket from Ace Hardware in Beaverlodge, Alberta, about 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Though the money in the bank is nice, it represents the fulfillment of a dream he shared with his late wife and will allow him to honour her legacy.

For the Hoovers, winning the lottery was more than just a chance at an enormous payday. It was a long-time inside joke and a shared aspiration that fueled many of their hopes and dreams.

Hoover’s wife passed away before they could realize this dream together. After winning the largest Lotto Max prize available in Canada, however, the lucky winner said he’ll use this opportunity to commemorate her.