If you bought a lottery ticket for last night’s draw, make sure to dig for it in your wallet or jacket pocket and check the results.

No one won the Gold Ball draw for the $44 million jackpot, which took place on Saturday, February 10. However, it was a lucky evening for two lottery players in Western Canada.

The winning number for the guaranteed White Ball prize was 22683737-01. According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was sold somewhere in Western Canada.

The winning numbers for the $5 million Classic Draw prize were 01, 05, 15, 18, 22, 44, and bonus number 06. Although no one won the top prize, a Western Canadian lottery player won the second prize after matching six of the winning numbers and the bonus number. As a result, the lucky winner will soon get a cheque for $207,011.50. It’s definitely fantastic news to wake up to on a Sunday!

The numbers for the Classic Draw Extra were 21, 34, 61, and 72, but the $500,000 prize is still up for grabs. Similarly, no one won the Encore prize worth $1 million. The winning number was 1664931.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set to take place on Valentine’s Day, and the Gold Ball prize is now at $46 million.