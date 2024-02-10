NewsCanadaTravel NewsCanada

Feb 10 2024, 10:57 pm
Passenger kicked off WestJet flight for "going to the washroom too much"
@westjet/Instagram | Maridav/Shutterstock

WestJet recently kicked a passenger off a flight set to depart from Mexico because she was “going to the washroom too much before takeoff.”

On Friday, February 9, BC-based journalist Joanna Chiu tweeted that she had been onboard a plane waiting for take off. She had been using the washroom due to an upset stomach, but since she was on medication, she was “on the mend.”

Despite this, she was asked to leave the plane.

But that wasn’t the end of her ordeal. She rushed to leave the plane and left her money with her travel companion. She alleged that an airline supervisor “refused to pay” for a taxi to a hotel and then called a guard over to intimidate her.

When she started filming her experience, Chiu claimed that a supervisor said she couldn’t get on a flight the following day “unless I deleted the video.”

Eventually, Chiu asked for another employee to help her. But when she finally managed to rebook her flight, the employee refused to give her a booking reference, simply telling her to “just come back” the following day.

Chiu said that it was “sad” that she had to go public with her experience just to get any help, adding that she was genuinely concerned about getting arrested.

In an email to Daily Hive, a WestJet representative said, “We sincerely apologize to Ms. Chiu for the inconvenience and discomfort she experienced during her recent travel experience.”

“While unexpected illness can occur while travelling, maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all guests and crew members is paramount,” they stated. “In circumstances where a guest is deemed unfit to travel due to illness, our crew must make difficult decisions in the name of safety.”

According to the representative, they contacted Chiu through social media and provided her with an option for reaccomodation.

“We apologize for any communication failures throughout her journey and will review our procedures to ensure any guests in a similar situation in the future receive the appropriate support and guidance,” they said.

