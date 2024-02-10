Passenger kicked off WestJet flight for "going to the washroom too much"

WestJet recently kicked a passenger off a flight set to depart from Mexico because she was “going to the washroom too much before takeoff.”

On Friday, February 9, BC-based journalist Joanna Chiu tweeted that she had been onboard a plane waiting for take off. She had been using the washroom due to an upset stomach, but since she was on medication, she was “on the mend.”

Despite this, she was asked to leave the plane.

Just got kicked off a @WestJet flight from Mexico because I had an upset stomach and was going to the washroom too much before takeoff. No promise of a hotel or rebooked flight. I had meds and was on the mend. Some customer service. If you’re sick before a flight, hold it in… — Joanna Chiu (@joannachiu) February 10, 2024

But that wasn’t the end of her ordeal. She rushed to leave the plane and left her money with her travel companion. She alleged that an airline supervisor “refused to pay” for a taxi to a hotel and then called a guard over to intimidate her.

In my rush to get off plane alone, I left my money with travel companions and @WestJet supervisor refused to pay for my taxi to a hotel 20 min away. He called a guard over to intimidate me but when I burst into tears the guard assessed rightly that Westjet dude was the asshole. — Joanna Chiu (@joannachiu) February 10, 2024

When she started filming her experience, Chiu claimed that a supervisor said she couldn’t get on a flight the following day “unless I deleted the video.”

We were in the baggage area and I started filming the exchange. This @WestJet supervisor said that unless I deleted the video I wouldn’t be able to get on a flight tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7WooDRieoJ — Joanna Chiu (@joannachiu) February 10, 2024

Eventually, Chiu asked for another employee to help her. But when she finally managed to rebook her flight, the employee refused to give her a booking reference, simply telling her to “just come back” the following day.

I requested another employee help me. She was much nicer but refused to give me a booking reference for my rebooked flight. She told me to just come back to the airport tomorrow and ask at the counter. 😔 — Joanna Chiu (@joannachiu) February 10, 2024

Chiu said that it was “sad” that she had to go public with her experience just to get any help, adding that she was genuinely concerned about getting arrested.

It is sad that I wasn’t able to get any help unless I publicly aired my experience. WestJet DM’d me my booking reference number after I had asked for it repeatedly at the airport. I ended up getting in the taxi because I was legitimately worried about getting arrested. — Joanna Chiu (@joannachiu) February 10, 2024

In an email to Daily Hive, a WestJet representative said, “We sincerely apologize to Ms. Chiu for the inconvenience and discomfort she experienced during her recent travel experience.”

“While unexpected illness can occur while travelling, maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all guests and crew members is paramount,” they stated. “In circumstances where a guest is deemed unfit to travel due to illness, our crew must make difficult decisions in the name of safety.”

According to the representative, they contacted Chiu through social media and provided her with an option for reaccomodation.

“We apologize for any communication failures throughout her journey and will review our procedures to ensure any guests in a similar situation in the future receive the appropriate support and guidance,” they said.