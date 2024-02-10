One lottery player will wake up to some shocking and life-changing news on Saturday after winning a massive prize.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, February 9, and the jackpot was at $55 million. The winning numbers were 05, 08, 16, 32, 36, 41, 42, and bonus number 12. Although no one won the top prize, two people managed to match six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number.

Craving some adventure in your life? 🌾 If you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot for an est. $55 Million plus an est. 4 MAXMILLIONS you could #DreamToTheMAX. Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/AO6hvyWNOd — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) February 7, 2024

As a result, each winner will split the second prize, winning themselves $118,298 each. According to PlayNow, those lucky tickets were sold in Western Canada and Ontario.

At the time of the draw, there were four Maxmillions prizes to be won and one lottery player managed to match one of the winning numbers 13, 18, 25, 30, 34, 44, and 45. The winner will soon be receiving a cheque for $1 million. The winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

As for the top Lotto Max Extra prize, no one won the $500,000. No one won the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The last time someone won a massive Lotto Max prize was on January 1,6, when an Alberta man won $70 million. After discovering he won the enormous windfall,

Brian Hoover went through a range of emotions and said he plans to commemorate his late wife and use the money to take care of his community.

“This is bittersweet for me,” Hoover shared at his prize claim interview. “We always talked about what we would do if we won the lottery. I’m determined to bring some of those ideas to life in her memory.”

The next draw will take place on Tuesday, February 13. The jackpot has now grown to $60 million and six Maxmillions prizes.

Read the full story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

With files from Allison Stephen