"It's chill as f**k here": Canadian who moved to Bahamas shares experience, advice

From the lack of housing to the high cost of living, there are many reasons folks want to leave Canada, and one Canadian who moved to the Bahamas is sharing her story.

On TikTok, Jenni Shaw said she would need to be dragged back to Canada “kicking and screaming” after moving to the island.

Shaw said she’s been living in the country for two years because her husband works there.

She provided a list of reasons why she wouldn’t want to move back to Canada anytime soon.

She starts by saying that driving is way better in the Caribbean for reasons you may not expect.

“It is so chaotic, it is so crazy, it is so unorganized and just, there’s no rules,” she explained.

For example, she said she’d been driving without licence plates for two months.

“Cops see us all the time; nobody cares. There are no rules to the road. Canada is so boring comparatively,” she continued.

“It is so entertaining driving here; there’s always something that is going to jump out at you. You have to be on your toes. You have to think. In Canada, you just follow the rules.”

Aside from the chaotic driving, Shaw notes that the lifestyle of the Bahamas can’t be beat.

“It is chill as f*ck here…Though, things don’t get done as fast, but it is super chill, and everybody is just … super warm, and kind, and awesome.”

The third reason she loves island life is the culture.

“As a Canadian, do we have culture? There’s no culture. It’s been repressed and dismissed, and now, what is there? Poutine and maple syrup.”

The TikToker’s comments were flooded with replies from folks sharing their opinions on her takes.

“We always say if you can drive here, you can drive anywhere,” said one commenter.

“The accuracy level here is off the charts,” added another.

“Driving here is the worst stress level, but yes, you’re absolutely right, we love our culture!” stated one TikToker.

Many people also welcomed Shaw to their island home.

“Jenni, you’re officially our sister. We’re so happy to have you join our Bahamian family,” wrote a commenter.

“Welcome home,” added another.

After all the reactions to her first one, Shaw decided to make part two of her video.

While Canadians are known to be polite, Shaw noted they have nothing on Bahamians.

She goes on to mention how she appreciates the use of common courtesies like “please, thank you, ma’am, sir, good morning, good afternoon.”

“If you were going to go up to somebody in Canada on the streets of Toronto and say ‘Hey, good morning.’ They’d probably be like, ‘Do I know you?'”

Shaw added that the courtesy also extends to how people drive.

“This is why I love the organized chaos of the Bahamas driving because people just know it, and they get it, and they’re like, ‘We’re all in this together. Go on, be on your merry way.'”

Aside from the kindness, Shaw notes that the fresh fruits and the Bahamian sunsets are significant upsides of living there.

“Being on a small island in the middle of an ocean … the view, the sunset. … Never, never, never will I get bored of that view. It is stunning. It is serene. It is relaxing. It is everything.”

Missing Canada and acclimating as an expat

In a video posted on Thursday, Shaw shared her opinions on moving to a new country and some advice for those who’ve done so and are struggling to fit in.

“I have to remind you that it is not that country or that culture’s responsibility to make you feel welcome. Your culture is not their culture. Their culture is not your culture,” she said.

Having lived in the Bahamas for two years, she also shared moments when she missed Canada.

“[I miss] how accessible things are and think to myself, ‘Why can’t I just have that?’ or ‘Why is this not here?’ Oh my god, it would be so easy. [But] early 2024, I had this realization that, actually, the way to absolutely love your new home is to earn the respect of the people who f**king live there,” she noted.

“And it’s really not that hard. It’s in a ‘good morning,’ ‘good afternoon,’ ‘please,’ ‘thank you,’ asking questions, getting involved, genuinely giving a sh** about the island, about what’s happening. It’s about learning about the culture and making sure my kids are learning about the culture.”

Shaw added that it’s unrealistic to expect everyone to like you, but it’s essential to give them respect. She also recommended getting involved in local Facebook and WhatsApp groups and asking people about local events.

For those considering moving to the Bahamas, it can be expensive, depending on where you relocate.

According to the 2024 Mercer Cost of Living report, the country’s capital, Nassau, is the ninth-most expensive city in the world.

There’s also been some controversy about the influx of expats relating to certain places, like Mexico.

Late last year, TikToker Che Guerrero called out Canadians moving to Mexico for what he calls gentrifying communities.

What are your thoughts about Shaw’s observations? Let us know in the comments.

This article was originally published on July 10, 2024. It has since been updated.