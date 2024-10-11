An international student in Vancouver is living out of his car instead of paying rent in an apartment, all with the aim of securing his financial future.

Suson Athmanathan tells Daily Hive that the lifestyle isn’t for everyone, but for adventurous souls like himself, the sacrifice makes sense.

“I saw an opportunity,” he said. “Because I can own a car after six or seven years. But if I’m staying in a place, it’s comfortable, obviously, but I’m not making any asset.”

He’s in the second year of a business program at Vancouver Community College. Last year, he rented a closet-sized room for $700. His room was private, but he shared the bathroom with others. He says using public showers and sleeping in his car are essentially the same thing.

What’s more, the car allows him to work. He shuttles parcels for a delivery company and couriers food for apps like DoorDash.

“I cannot have both. I cannot rent a place for $700 to $800 and own a car for $600 bi-monthly. So I have to choose. And I chose a car because I can make money from the car. And at the end of the day, I own it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudharson (@suson_in.vancouver)

Difficulties of van life not for everyone

Living out of his car comes with certain challenges, including cold nights. To stay warm, he’s looking into electric blankets and added insulation.

It’s also not always safe. He recalls one morning when he woke up to police officers swarming the street. Apparently, there had been a shootout.

“It’s risky. It can be dangerous,” he said. “I wouldn’t recommend it to just anyone. It should be their personal choice.”

Parking isn’t too difficult, and he has bathrooms and community centres.

Travel and entrepreneurship priorities for homeless student

The Toyota Corolla SUV Cross, lovingly nicknamed Caroline, also allows Athmanathan the freedom to travel. He can go to Whistler if he wants and even drove to Toronto recently.

As for the opinions of his family and friends?

“They are fine with it. Because they know me,” he said. “I do these kinds of things. Back in India I used to travel with my motorbike and sleep on the streets. When it comes to travelling, I do these kinds of crazy stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudharson (@suson_in.vancouver)

He’s open about his journey on social media and recently amassed 10,000 followers who watch him battle $80,000 in student and car debt while trying business ideas until one takes off.

Right now, he sells snacks from India and shares other entrepreneurial ideas he wants to pursue.

“Anyone can start a business. It’s good for future students who want to start a business and succeed in their life instead of doing these hard labour jobs.”