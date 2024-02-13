A Canadian lottery player could wake up on Valentine's Day $60M richer

Do you feel lucky? If so, you might want to try your luck in the upcoming lottery draw as the prize nears the $70 million maximum jackpot.

The next Lotto Max draw is set to take place on Tuesday night, February 13, and it’s a big one. After several draws without a top winner, the Lotto Max jackpot is now worth a life-changing $60 million.

And that’s not all: there are also an estimated six Maxmillions prizes to be won, each worth $1 million.

So the question is: which lucky Canadian will wake up on Valentine’s Day as a brand-new multimillionaire?

The last Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, February 9, when the jackpot was at $55 million.

Only one lottery player from Ontario won a $1 million Maxmillions prize. Two people did come pretty close to winning the top prize — lottery players in Western Canada and Ontario both won the second prize, netting themselves $118,298 each.

The last time someone won a massive Lotto Max prize was on January 16, when an Alberta man won $70 million. After discovering he won the enormous windfall, Brian Hoover went through a range of emotions and said he plans to commemorate his late wife and use the money to take care of his community.

“This is bittersweet for me,” Hoover shared while claiming his prize. “We always talked about what we would do if we won the lottery. I’m determined to bring some of those ideas to life in her memory.”

Read the full story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.