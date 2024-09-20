The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a stunning new Gold Maple Leaf (GML) coin and Costco Canada members will have first dibs at getting it.

According to the Mint, the 1 oz. 99.99% pure gold coin is composed entirely of gold sourced from Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake mine in Northern Ontario.

Agnico Eagle is the country’s largest miner of Canadian gold and the third-largest gold producer in the world.

The reverse of the coin features a beautiful design of the sugar maple leaf, which is the “hallmark of the Mint’s Maple Leaf family of bullion coins.”

Beneath the leaf is a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security mark with the number “24” — signifying the coin’s year of issue — and can only be seen under magnification.

On the bottom left side of the coin, there’s a privy mark of a hand cradling a globe to symbolize the single-source origin of its 99.99% pure gold.

The coin comes in credit-card style packaging with a certificate of purity and authenticity signed by the Mint’s chief assayer.

The unique gold bullion coin retails for $50 and is available at select Costco stores across Canada and on Costco’s website.

If you’re looking for other coins to add to your collection, the Mint has some very cool new releases to look out for.

A new $2 circulation coin has been issued to honour the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) 100th anniversary.

Designed by Canadian illustrator Pui Yan Fung, the reverse (or tails) side of the coin features stylized depictions of aircraft flown by RCAF personnel past and present.

The Mint also recently released a $2 silver number shaped like an electric guitar. This piece isn’t going into circulation, so coin collectors will have to purchase it online.

With files from Isabelle Docto and Irish Mae Silvestre