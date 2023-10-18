United Airlines is implementing a change to its economy class boarding procedures to allow passengers who have window seats to enter the plane first, ahead of those in middle and aisle seats.

According to a United Airlines memo shared with Daily Hive, the procedure will save an estimated two minutes of boarding time.

United calls the new process WILMA which stands for window, middle, aisle, and comes into effect on October 26.

The change will not apply to pre-boarding, which includes customers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, active duty military, Global Service members, families travelling with children two and under, and Premier 1K members.

The process for Groups 1 to 3 will also remain the same.

The change applies specifically to those seated in Groups 4 and 5, with window seat passengers seated first, followed by those in the middle row, and then those with aisle seats.

“Multiple customers in the same economy reservation will receive the same and highest boarding group,” said United. This excludes passengers in Group 6, who are carry-on restricted Basic Economy customers, and those who don’t have a boarding group number on their boarding pass.

The new procedure will impact US domestic flights and some international flights (including to and from Canada).

Do you think this new system will help save time? Let us know in the comments.