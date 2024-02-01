Mid-week lottery win: Someone won big in last night's Lotto 6/49 draw

A lucky Canadian lottery player woke up a million dollars richer today.

The Lotto 6/49 classic and Gold Ball draw took place on Wednesday, January 31.

While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $38 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some major wins last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

According to Play Now, an Atlantic lottery player is taking home the white ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 83, 10, 97, 17, and the bonus number, 01.

Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 08, 09, 28, 29, 34, 43, and the bonus number, 40.

However, there were quite a few Canadians who nabbed the second prize, matching five of the six numbers, including the bonus.

Someone from Western Canada and three players from Ontario are each taking home $57, 512.

The classic draw Extra winning lottery numbers were 19, 28, 41 and 61. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, February 3, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $40 million.

If you didn’t beat the odds for Wednesday night’s draws, it’s worth checking to see if you’re a lucky lottery winner from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You can also try your luck in the next Lotto Max draw on Friday. The top prize is also at an enormous $40 million.

You could be like this lucky lottery player who’s “a step closer to retirement” after winning $1 million.

Or like this grandmother who’s excited to be able to buy a house after winning a major prize.