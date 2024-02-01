Mid-week lottery win: Someone won big in last night's Lotto 6/49 draw

A lucky Canadian lottery player woke up a million dollars richer today.
The Lotto 6/49 classic and Gold Ball draw took place on Wednesday, January 31.
While no one matched the winning lottery numbers for the $38 million Gold Ball jackpot, there were still some major wins last night.
According to Play Now, an Atlantic lottery player is taking home the white ball jackpot worth $1 million after matching the numbers 83, 10, 97, 17, and the bonus number, 01.
Unfortunately, lottery players failed to match the winning numbers for the Lotto 6/49 classic draw’s top prize of $5 million, which were 08, 09, 28, 29, 34, 43, and the bonus number, 40.
However, there were quite a few Canadians who nabbed the second prize, matching five of the six numbers, including the bonus.
Someone from Western Canada and three players from Ontario are each taking home $57, 512.
The classic draw Extra winning lottery numbers were 19, 28, 41 and 61. No one won the top prize of $500,000 for that draw.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, February 3, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $40 million.
