"We can buy a house!" Canadian grandmother swoons over $1M lotto win

A Canadian grandmother is over the moon after a recent lottery win. Luciana Luistro’s Lotto 6/49 ticket won her $1 million on the December 16 draw.

“I’m going to pass out!” she joked as she claimed her prize. “I’ve been playing since 1991, and I just can’t believe it.”

Luistro said she came to Calgary from Ontario to be closer to her grandchildren and is now looking forward to spoiling them.

“Maybe we can buy a house!” she laughed. “And pay off my daughter’s home!”

The Calgary woman purchased her ticket from the T&T Supermarket at Pacific Place Mall (999 36th Street NE).

You might also like: Shocking video shows Canada-bound plane violently shake from tail strike

Lotto-playing snow plow operator wins $1 million in village of 300 people

Weekend winner: Someone in Canada just woke up $5M richer

$1 million still unclaimed

If you’re holding onto a Lotto 6/49 ticket from last March, check your ticket because you might be sitting on another $1 million prize.