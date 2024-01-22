NewsLotteryCanada

"We can buy a house!" Canadian grandmother swoons over $1M lotto win

Jan 22 2024, 5:24 pm
A Canadian grandmother is over the moon after a recent lottery win. Luciana Luistro’s Lotto 6/49 ticket won her $1 million on the December 16 draw.

“I’m going to pass out!” she joked as she claimed her prize. “I’ve been playing since 1991, and I just can’t believe it.”

Luistro said she came to Calgary from Ontario to be closer to her grandchildren and is now looking forward to spoiling them.

“Maybe we can buy a house!” she laughed. “And pay off my daughter’s home!”

The Calgary woman purchased her ticket from the T&T Supermarket at Pacific Place Mall (999 36th Street NE).

$1 million still unclaimed

If you’re holding onto a Lotto 6/49 ticket from last March, check your ticket because you might be sitting on another $1 million prize.

A ticket purchased somewhere in Alberta (outside of Calgary and Edmonton) won a million bucks in the March 8, 2023, Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw, with the winning number 29731883-01.

Winners have one year to claim their prize.

