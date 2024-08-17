Automotive worker buys $20 lottery ticket, wins six-figure prize

After decades of playing the lottery, one man has finally struck it rich and is now celebrating his big win.

David Glover, an Oshawa, Ontario resident, has played the lottery since Wintario was launched in the ’70s. The automotive worker enjoys playing games like Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, and Instant tickets.

One day, he decided to try his luck and purchased several $20 Instant tickets.

“I picked up two Neon Casino tickets but didn’t win on either of them, so I decided to try a few more times,” recalled the 62-year-old.

“I went to the store and asked the clerk how many more Neon Casino tickets they had. She told me there were three left, so I said, ‘I’ll take them.’ I lost on the first two. When I got to the third, I matched a few numbers and thought I won a few bucks. I didn’t even scratch off the prize amount!”

So Glover handed the ticket to the store clerk to validate it, and that’s when he heard the terminal’s winning sound.

“I finished scratching my ticket to reveal the prize amount and saw I had won $250,000. I couldn’t believe it!” he said. “The clerk and I exchanged a cinematic high-five. I paced around for a few minutes until OLG called, and I finally calmed down.”

The first person he shared the news with was his daughter.

“I stayed calm as I showed her the ticket,” said Glover. “She looked at me like, ‘Dad, is this yours?’ I said, ‘Yeah!’ She asked, ‘Really?’ and I said ‘Yeah’ again. She was so excited for me.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, he said he plans to invest his money but will also spend some of his winnings and share the money with his children.

“Winning is an amazing and comforting feeling,” stated the happy winner. “It’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Highway 2 in Courtice.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.