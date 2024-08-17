Million-dollar lottery surprise sends both winner and store clerk into shock

A lottery player from an Ontario suburb was absolutely shocked to discover he had won a life-changing prize.

Unlike many recent winners who are seasoned lottery players, Ender Haci is new to trying his luck with the lotto. He only began playing with OLG a year ago and enjoys playing Lotto 6/49 games and using the Quick Pick to select his numbers.

The self-employed Kanata resident won $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on July 20, 2024.

Haci visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall and share his story.

He went to the store with a ticket he had bought at a Circle K location in his area.

“I was at the store, thinking I didn’t win anything on my ticket and had cash ready to purchase another,” he said.

What happened right after would leave him and the store clerk in awe.

“To my surprise, when the store clerk checked my ticket, we both froze. The clerk had never experienced this before and called his manager. At this point, neither of us knew how much I had won. When it was confirmed that I had won $1 million, I was in shock! It was an unbelievable moment.”

Haci was over the moon and quickly called his brother.

“When I told him, he didn’t believe me. To this day, he just doesn’t believe it,” smiled Haci. “Winning is indescribable! I feel like I am dreaming.”

As is the case for many Canadian lottery winners, this prize money has opened up the possibility of homeownership for Haci. For now, he plans to pay off some bills.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.