There's a $65 million lottery jackpot up for grabs during Friday's draw

The next Lotto Max draw is scheduled for Friday, May 17, and there’s a total prize pool of $73 million to be won.

That includes a $65 million jackpot (which is nearing the game’s top prize limit) as well as an estimated eight Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million. There were no winners on Tuesday’s draw when the jackpot was at $60 million, but one BC lottery player did win the second prize worth $222,674.30, and one Maxmillions-winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

“In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, May 17, the prize pool will amount to $73 million and include a $65 million jackpot and an estimated eight Maxmillions,” states Loto-Québec.

The last time a lottery player won the Lotto Max jackpot was during the April 19 draw when the jackpot hit the game’s maximum prize limit of $70 million, with 13 Maxmillions up for grabs. After weeks without a winner, someone finally won the top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

Before that, two people from Ontario ended up splitting the top prize.

Skilled trade workers Robert McCormick from Mississauga and John Wilson from Battersea matched the winning numbers 01, 03, 06, 19, 21, and 33 during the March 8 Lotto Max draw.

The two split the $25 million jackpot, instantly becoming $12.5 million richer.

“I woke up the morning after the draw and pulled up the winning numbers on my phone,” said McCormick. “I saw they matched my numbers and thought, ‘No way!’ It was hard to believe.”

As for Wilson, his wife discovered his win while checking his tickets on the OLG app.

“She showed me the Big Winner screen and asked if that said $12.5 thousand,” he recalled. “I said, ‘No, I think there are a few more zeros.’ I was so shocked. We hugged and celebrated – I just kept wondering if it was real!”

McCormick plans to buy a new car and drive it across Canada, while Wilson plans to set up an education fund for his kids.

Read their full story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.