The next Lotto Max jackpot has just gotten bigger after no one won the top prize, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some big winners.

There was an impressive prize pool of $66 million during the draw that took place on Tuesday, May 14. The jackpot was worth $60 million, and there were six Maxmillions prizes to be won. Although the top prize is still up for grabs, some lottery players will soon take home a life-changing amount of cash.

The winning numbers were 10, 15, 18, 27, 28, 32, 43, and bonus 08, and after they matched six of the seven numbers, one lottery player won the Lotto Max second prize. The winner, who purchased their ticket from the PlayNow website, is now $222,674.30 richer.

Another lottery player is a brand-new millionaire after winning a Maxmillions prize. The winning numbers were 6, 8, 9, 30, 37, 45, and 49, and the lucky ticket was sold in Ontario.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000, but one lottery player in Ontario is $1 million richer after they matched the Encore number 6174119.

Are you looking to try your luck again? The next jackpot is set to be even bigger.

“In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, May 17, the prize pool will amount to $73 million and include a $65 million jackpot and an estimated eight Maxmillions,” states Loto-Québec.

Good luck!

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.