Halloween was extra special for one lottery player whose retirement is now even sweeter after a massive win.

Richard Plante, a Lanaudière, Quebec resident, used to work as an operator at a Montreal brewery before retiring in 2018. When it comes to playing the lottery, Plante said that he regularly plays Grande Vie and purchases tickets on his phone. The game’s second prize is $25,000 a year for life, while the first prize winner receives $1,000 a day for life.

Hoping to try his luck, Plante purchased a ticket for the October 28 Grande Vie draw. The following day, he was surprised to receive a call from a representative for Loto-Quebec. The caller urged him to check his ticket online.

When he discovered that he’d won the top prize, he said, “Wow! $1,000 a day!? It’s unreal!”

He shared the news with his spouse, stating, “She couldn’t believe it when I told her the amount. I suggested she leave work early!”

Plante had a choice: $1,000 daily payments for 20 years or a lump sum of $7 million. A representative told Daily Hive that Plante chose the lump sum, making him an instant multimillionaire.

Plante said he’d hoped to win the Grande Vie $25,000 lifetime annuity someday but never thought he’d win the top prize.

When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, he said, “Let’s just say my projects will be bigger!”

Now $7 million richer, Plante said he’ll use his winnings to spoil his 40-year-old spouse. Since he’s set for a cushier retirement, he said he’ll encourage her to retire early.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.