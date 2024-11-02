If you bought a lottery ticket for Friday’s draw, remember to take it out and check the latest winning numbers.

It looks like lottery players will have to try again — there weren’t many big winners during the November 1 Lotto Max draw. At the time, there was a $40 million jackpot to be won, but according to PlayNow, no one matched the winning numbers 07, 16, 22, 28, 30, 34, 41, and bonus 44.

If someone had matched six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, they could have won the $190,535.60 second prize.

Forty lottery players matched six of the seven winning numbers, thereby splitting the third prize. Each will receive $4,763.40 — not a bad way to start the weekend.

In BC, no one matched the Lotto Max Extra numbers 24, 28, 31, and 44 to win the $500,000 top prize. Similarly, in Ontario, no one matched the Encore prize-winning number 7242738 to win the $1 million top prize.

The last time a lucky Canadian won the Lotto Max jackpot was on October 15, when someone from Ontario won the $65 million prize. The winning ticket was sold in Etobicoke. OLG said it was the eighth time someone in Ontario won the Lotto Max jackpot.

Are you hoping to try your luck again? The next draw is set for Tuesday, November 5. This time, the top prize is worth $50 million, and there are two Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million up for grabs.

