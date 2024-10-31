Dog moms from remote community set for sunny vacation after six-figure lottery win

A Lotto Max draw last month proved lucky for two Ontarian lottery players who won a six-figure prize.

For self-described dog moms Christine Head and Sheila Friday, adding the Encore option to their tickets was a good idea. They’ve been playing the lottery together for two years.

The residents of Kashechewan usually buy Advanced Play tickets because they live in a remote community.

The two visited Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre to claim their $100,000 windfall and share their story.

Friday was the first to discover the win.

“I checked our ticket on the OLG app, and when I saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen, I thought, ‘Is this real? That looks like $100,000!’ I sent Christine a screenshot from my phone, and the excitement started to build,” she recalled.

“Then, I called Christine, but she didn’t answer. When she called me back, she had the same question I did: ‘Is this real?’”

“I couldn’t believe it!” added Head. “I was excited and in disbelief at the same time. Of course, we always hoped to win big but never thought it would happen. It’s surreal.”

“Christine always talked about ‘if’ we win, whereas I would always say ‘when’ we win,” Friday shared. “We feel happy and are fully settled into the reality of this win. This is a life-enhancing prize.”

The two plan to pay some bills and take a lovely trip to celebrate.

“We’d love to treat ourselves to a relaxing beach vacation with lots of sunshine,” they told OLG.

The winning ticket was bought at 101 Mall Variety on Pine Street in Timmins.

Have you tried your luck at the lotto lately?