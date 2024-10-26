International students looking to apply for work permits will face new restrictions starting next month.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on November 1 that it will implement changes to the eligibility criteria for post-graduation work permits (PGWP).

Students require a work permit to work in Canada after graduating; however, as per the changes, students will only be eligible if they graduate from a list of approved programs.

IRCC stated, “You must graduate in an eligible field of study.”

Those who apply on November 1 or after must meet the language requirements (a minimum language proficiency in French or English) and the new field of study requirement.

The list includes 966 approved programs, which can be found here. The programs are divided into five categories: agriculture and agri-food, healthcare, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), trade, and transport.

However, students who apply for a work permit before November 1 will be subject to the same rules before the changes, in addition to changes in the language requirements.

In September, the IRCC stated it was changing the work permit program to “better align with immigration goals and labour market needs.”

“Our immigration system must preserve its integrity and be well-managed and sustainable,” said Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “And as we look forward, we will do everything it takes to achieve that goal and set newcomers up for success.”

In a statement, Marketa Evans, Colleges Ontario President and CEO, said that limiting the list of programs eligible for work permits will have “profound and far-reaching consequences for Ontarians.”

For example, under the new rule, dental assisting and hygiene students will no longer be eligible for work permits. Evans also emphasized that small communities that rely on tourism are “at risk” as tourism, hospitality and culinary programs aren’t included in the list of eligible programs.

“We are deeply disappointed that these decisions were made without consideration of how they will impact everyday people across Ontario and without consultation with the province,” she stated.

