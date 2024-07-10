$25,000 a year for life or a lump sum? Two lottery winners make a choice

Who knew winning the lottery would be so complicated? Two Canadian lottery players were both faced with a choice after winning a massive prize.

Daily Grand, a national lottery game, has a top prize of $1,000 a day for life but no one won the top prize during the Thursday, May 30 draw. At the time, the winning numbers were 14, 18, 23, 36, 44, and grand number 07.

Although no one won the main prize, two people won the second prize after matching the five winning numbers—and both tickets were sold in Ontario.

The game’s second prize is $25,000 a year for life or a $500,000 lump sum. Winners Mahmoud Mohajer and Min Wen share how they discovered their win and chose between annual payments of $25,000 or a lump sum.

“I was shocked”

Min Wen, 28, signed up for a lottery subscription early this year and said he plays Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and Daily Grand.

“I checked my email the morning after the draw and noticed an email from OLG that looked different than usual,” said the Mississauga resident. “I was shocked.”

He discovered that he and another winner matched the winning numbers for the second prize.

“I told my wife right away, and she didn’t believe me,” he said, laughing. “This experience has been filled with shock and excitement. I feel so thankful.”

Wen chose the lump sum of $250,000, and the newlywed said the win came at a good time.

“It will go a long way in our lives,” he said. “We will put this towards our real estate dreams and set ourselves up for a wonderful future together.”

Napean resident Mahmoud Mohajer has played the lottery for 30 years and said he enjoys playing Daily Grand.

After the May 30 draw, he went to a store to validate his ticket. However, the store clerk said he’d have to wait, so Mohajer checked his ticket himself.

“I realized I had won a significant amount but didn’t know how much,” he recalled. “I pulled out my phone to check and suddenly got very nervous.”

He recalls how he and the store clerk were equally shocked and excited.

As for his prize, rather than receiving $25,000 each year, Mohajer decided on a lump sum payment of $250,000.

“It feels great and gives me comfort. I will definitely be treating myself,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his winnings.

Mohajer will put his money towards savings and use some of it to travel.

His winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.