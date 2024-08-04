From pricey groceries to expensive rent, Canada certainly has its share of problems, but there are also several reasons to love living here.

For example, according to a recent report, Canada ranks fifth globally for its work-life balance and has a happiness index rating of 6.9 out of 10. If you love to travel, here’s some great news: the Canadian passport is also the seventh most powerful passport this year, beating the US, which ranked eighth. Canadian passport holders can access 187 countries without needing a visa, getting an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), or obtaining a visa on arrival, compared to 185 last year.

And it seems that people who live here know how good they’ve got it.

So when one Reddit user asked, “What’s the best thing about living in Canada that you wouldn’t trade for anything?” people were quick to share what they think makes The Great White North so great.

Diversity

“Hearing at least seven different languages while I walk down the street in Toronto and the corresponding cultural richness, food offerings, and diversity in music and art” — Chromatic_Cameleon

“As a visible minority turban-wearing Sikh, I feel at home in Canada, sometimes even more than in my birthplace. I know there are racists and bigots in every race and community, but that’s just a small percentage of people” — yamiyo_ian

“Diversity (go ahead and roll your eyes) but travel to places where it’s a homogeneous society like Japan, and you realize how great it is that we are made up of people from all over the world. This has the added bonus of being able to experience foods from all corners of the world” — Blindemboss

Nature

“Experiencing the four seasons. Couldn’t live anywhere else” — chooseatree

“I had the pleasure to travel across the country this year for work and hit nearly every province. The vastness, beauty, people and potential were evident because I did so many places within six months. Canada is massive and has incredible untouched nature” — Ok-BJ

“Having moved to the UK three years ago, the best thing about living in Canada is more than just one thing for me: it’s the sky, the endless sky, the sunrises and sunsets, the stars, the ability to see the Milky Way on dark nights, the northern lights, and the summer storms” — MelissaCollins0412

Canadian food

“All dressed chips” — Blobasaurusrexa

“Ketchup chips” — Content_Ad_8952

“Premium maple syrup” — quebexer

Healthcare

“Universal health care (what’s left of it). I cannot imagine having a serious health issue in the US” — True_Sail_842

“I watch American friends deal with serious health issues and see the amazing care my elderly parents get, and I am so grateful for even our healthcare system. Even with its problems, it is one less stressor” — silverfashionfox

“Healthcare. Though it has its problems, I’ve nursed in both the US and Canada, and I’d never want to rely on healthcare there. Most of the things we take for granted, like a doctor’s visit, needing bloodwork or an X-ray, prenatal care, children’s medical visits, mammograms, and diabetes care, all are out of reach without insurance. I’ll take Canadian healthcare, scars and all!” — DralaHeather

“I love our healthcare system. It’s definitely not perfect, but at least we don’t have to go for a second mortgage to pay for our cancer treatments and such” — tjemartin1

Safety and freedom

“Living a carefree life. I live and grew up in Quebec. I’ve never worried about being killed by a stray bullet, having to pay a ridiculous amount of money to go to the hospital for anything, and generally just not being offended by extreme political statements. My family is American, so I get to see what it’s like from the other side. It’s the small differences that add up. I wouldn’t trade it for a thing” — Boys_and_Hockey

“Feeling generally safe in any urban neighbourhood. Even the dangerous places are not the level of risk I hear about in the news in some international places” — REGreycastle

The people

“Oh, it’s the people. I immigrated to an Atlantic Canadian province from a US Deep South state in 2005, bringing six horses (Tennessee Walking Horses), two in foal, and one a yearling stallion. The Acadians who helped us with fencing, barn repairs, finding hay and firewood for the winter were truly excellent neighbours. In nearly 19 years, I’ve never regretted the choice we made” — CAulds

“This isn’t everywhere in Canada, but where I live (rural Ontario), there is still a strong social contract. People don’t litter because they don’t want to live in a dump. People smile and wave because being friendly is nice. People hold doors for strangers and let them merge when driving. People are kind to visitors. They help people and animals in distress. Canadians are the best thing about living in Canada” — twilling8

“I am incredibly proud of how we reacted during the pandemic, how we made and lived through the hard choices” — SomeRazzmatazz339

“In Canada, people don’t give a damn about other people’s business unless you ask for their opinion. I love that. As long as you respect other people’s space, you can do whatever you want, dress the way you like, etc.” — Cardoletto

What do you love the most about living in Canada? Let us know in the comments.