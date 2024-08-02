What's better? People who moved to Canada compare it to their home country

People move to Canada for various reasons, but the move still comes with a couple of surprises.

The country has surpassed the 41 million population mark, most of which is due to the influx of immigrants. According to Statistics Canada, in the first quarter of 2024, 99.3% of the population growth was due to international migration.

Moving to Canada can mean better opportunities, but regardless of where they’re from, newcomers will inevitably go through mini culture shocks and perhaps the realization that some things are better back home.

So, naturally, people had a lot to share when Reddit user u/CatimusPrime123 asked, “For those that moved to Canada from a developed country, what is worse about Canada than your home country?”

The most common answer is food. Who knew that food in Canada was that… mediocre?

Many expressed disappointment in the quality and lack of options, with one stating, “Moved from the UK. Married a Canadian. Food quality is better back home. More variety at grocery stores back home. Convenience [store] food there is great. In Canada, it sucks.”

It appears to be a sentiment shared by others.

In keeping with the food theme, others aren’t crazy about the liquor laws either.

Others were not impressed with Canada’s urban planning and public transit systems compared to other countries.

One user from France stated that their country has better urban planning and a more “accessible culture” that is less expensive.

People might move for job opportunities, but someone also pointed out that Canada has a “less diverse” job market due to its size.

And when it comes to doctor appointments, other countries seem to fare better.

Canadians might be known for being polite, but others argue that although they’re friendly, they’re generally more aloof.

“Canadians are lovely but reserved and more easily offended,” stated one commenter.

Another said, “This one is controversial, but for years, I have found Canadians to be more passive-aggressive than Irish people. Canadians can be lovely to your face and be horrible behind your back. If someone from Northern Ireland doesn’t like me, I know about it, and I’d prefer it that way. I think this dynamic is slowly changing.”

In true Canadian fashion, one user apologized for this behaviour.

But one commenter came to Canadians’ defence, stating, “The ‘two-faced’ comment is mainly due to politeness. If we don’t like you, we’re not going to act like an asshole just to let you know that. Canadians are above that.”

Did you move to Canada from another country? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments, or send us an email at [email protected].

This article was originally published on March 20, 2024. It has since been updated.