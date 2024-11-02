Lisa LaFlamme stars in major campaign celebrating beauty of aging

Vânia Aguiar (left) and Lisa LaFlamme (right) featured in Estée Lauder Canada's new campaign (CNW Group/Estée Lauder Canada)

Seasoned journalist Lisa LaFlamme is adding another line to her resumé, starring in a major campaign celebrating the beauty of aging.

Skincare and makeup brand Estée Lauder launched its latest campaign, #BecauseOfMyAge, today. The campaign highlights the remarkable achievements and individuality of women as they embrace aging.

LaFlamme joins TV personality Jennifer Valentyne, eliteGen magazine editor Leslie Yip Boucher-Harris, and international model and fashion and beauty journalist Vânia Aguiar as the four iconic Canadian media personalities featured in the campaign.

“Our incredible talent of women in our #BecauseOfMyAge campaign are redefining what it means to grow older by sharing their unique journeys and inspirations to others,” said Elodie Richard, executive director of the Estée Lauder Canada Brand, in a statement.

“These women embody the spirit of confidence that transcends age. Their stories embracing their unique journeys and celebrating every facet of life, allows us the reality that beauty is not just in youth but in every stage of our lives.”

This isn’t the first time LaFlamme and her silver locks have been featured in a big ad campaign.

After Bell Media cut ties with the former CTV National News anchor in 2022, the telecom company received almost immediate backlash not only from viewers but also from major brands.

While the exact reason behind the ousting remains unclear, several reports alleged ageism and sexism in the CTV newsroom.

One senior CTV source told The Globe and Mail that a Bell Media executive raised questions about LaFlamme’s grey hair.

The anchor had chosen to let her hair go silver during the pandemic. She addressed it on-air, explaining that COVID-19 lockdowns kept her from visiting her hair colourist and that it was “liberating” to let her hair do its thing.

Shortly after the news of LaFlamme’s dismissal, Dove Canada threw shade at the telecom giant in its #KeepTheGrey ad campaign featuring women with grey hair.

Even Wendy’s Canada joined in, letting its iconic redheaded mascot go grey.

In an interview with American journalist Katie Couric last year, LaFlamme revealed how a piece of WW2 history changed her mind about grey hair.

LaFlamme, Valentyne, Boucher-Harris, and Aguiar will be featured on Estée Lauder Canada’s social media platforms starting today.