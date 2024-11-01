Canadians react after Bell Media shares MTV Canada is being taken off the air

You won’t see MTV Canada on your TV after the end of this year.

Bell Media, the company that owns the English specialty channel, confirmed to Daily Hive that MTV Canada’s run will come to a halt just before its silver jubilee.

If you love tuning in to nostalgic Jersey Shore and Just For Laughs reruns, prepare to find another way to watch them. The channel will close on December 31, 2024.

The reason for this decision might sound familiar to anyone who has followed media and broadcasting changes in the last few years—changing audiences.

“Bell Media has made the decision to cease broadcasting MTV due to changing audiences on Specialty TV,” a spokesperson told us via email Friday morning.

“Bell Media and Paramount maintain a strong content licensing partnership, providing viewers with programming across both our linear and digital platforms. Original Canadian content is not impacted by the change.”

A small minority is sad about the end of an era.

No more MTV in Canada after December 31st What if I want my MTV? Chicks for free? — Brianna ✝️🏳️‍⚧️ (@devvybabe) November 1, 2024

RIP the MTV brand in Canada in yet another cutback for Bell Canada following the closures of VRAK & MTV2 plus 5 radio stations along with the sale of several others & the cancellations of several CTV local tv newscasts @spongieupdates @DailyNickNews @AngeloYacon @ArzzielMarcena https://t.co/iDKyuwXQdt — 100% human certified Darren (@dzonershow) October 31, 2024

However, most people had no idea MTV Canada even existed before news about its upcoming demise broke.

No clue that we had a MTV Canada — Chris Beeston (@Sunston72) November 1, 2024

What. I thought MTV Canada ended in like 2017 — v0oDoO CHiLD (@WittyHendrix) October 31, 2024

There was a MTV Canada channel? — Gym Vee (@docbuffalo) November 1, 2024

There was an MTV Canada? — McCLeafs 🏒🥅🏈 (@KyleMcCartan) November 1, 2024

Didn’t even notice there was an MTV Canada anymore, thought they disappeared years ago 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Angel Puss 🍁🍂❄️🇨🇦 (@Angel__Puss) November 1, 2024

It looks like Bell made the right call after all.

Do you watch cable TV? Will you miss this channel? Let us know in the comments.