Salary increased as Canada keeps trying to fill BC lighthouse keeper job

This spring, we reported on a lighthouse keeper job in BC that the Government of Canada was hiring for, and it recently extended the deadline to apply.

Was it a lack of interest? Were the benefits not enough? We’ll never know.

What we do know is that no one has claimed the job yet, and to entice more applicants, Canada has increased the rate of pay.

In our original story, we reported that the pay for the gig ranges between $45,241 and $60,707. The deadline to apply was December 31, 2023.

Now, the deadline to apply is December 31, 2024, and the pay range has increased to between $49,813 to $66,842 per year.

The official job title is assistant lightkeeper and is open to people residing in Canada as well as Canadian citizens and permanent residents abroad. There are various locations that the successful applicant will need to work from, all of them in and around BC.

Some duties include reporting local weather observations, relaying radio messages, grounds maintenance, helping refuel domestic diesel tanks, and scraping and painting buildings.

One of the critical requirements of the position is the ability to live in isolated or semi-isolated accommodations.

Experience in operating and performing mechanical and electrical maintenance duties is required, with English listed as an essential language.

As the job posting states, “When you apply to this selection process, you are not applying for a specific job, but to an inventory for future vacancies. As positions become available, applicants who meet the qualifications may be contacted for further assessment.”

Do you think the salary for this position meets the demands of the BC lighthouse keeper job and the lifestyle shift? Let us know in the comments.