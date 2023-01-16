Canada is hiring a lighthouse keeper in BC and it pays pretty well

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a lighthouse keeper, the Government of Canada is hiring for just the job for qualified BC and Canadian residents.

The job in question is assistant lightkeeper, and it is offered through Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Requirements to apply to be a lighthouse keeper in BC are pretty standard, aside from needing a valid Restricted Operators certificate or higher. Applicants would also need experience in operating some mechanical and electrical equipment like generators and power tools.

As an assistant lightkeeper, your duties would include reporting weather conditions, relaying radio messages, grounds maintenance of the station you’re placed in, dipping diesel fuel tanks from on top of a ladder, helping to refuel domestic diesel tanks, dipping cisterns of rainwater collection, scraping and painting buildings and other areas, and testing fire pump and hoses as well as checking fire extinguishers.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada states that applying doesn’t necessarily mean applying for a specific job but to an inventory for future vacancies. Further assessment may be necessary if you’re contacted.

Applicants need to be able to depart for a light station in either Victoria, Port Hardy, Tofino, Bella Bella, or Price Rupert.

Pay for the gig ranges between $45,241 and $60,707. Based on the deadline to apply, December 31, 2023, it sounds like Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking to fill multiple slots.

The potential locations applicants might be placed in are pretty obscure — places like Trial Island, Triple Island, Quatsino, Cape Beale, and Boat Bluff.

Applicants must also be willing to live in isolated accommodations and prepared to travel by helicopter and/or boat.

Aside from this lighthouse keeper gig, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard are hiring for a wide range of roles that you can check out here.