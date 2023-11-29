If you’ve always wanted to work at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), now’s your chance — the agency has several job openings.

CSIS is Canada’s leading national security system that investigates national security threats, and available positions range from information management to investigating cyber-espionage, cyber-foreign-influenced activities, and cyber-terrorism.

Most of these roles are located in Ottawa, Ontario, so if you already live nearby or wouldn’t mind relocating, then start working on your resume.

However, once you’ve applied, the agency wants to remind potential candidates of the importance of being “discreet.”

“Do not discuss your application with others (including on social media) besides your partner or close family members — who should also be reminded about the need to be discreet,” reads the website.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary range: $95,350 to $116,060

Closing date: December 10

Requirements: Master’s Degree in Library Studies and five years of experience

Description: You’ll be expected to respond to the information needs of employees, particularly in operational areas. You’ll be designing and developing new modes of open-source service and working with colleagues to determine how to design and deliver effective open-source services in the best way.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary range: $95,350 to $116,060

Closing date: December 3

Requirements: Undergraduate degree in Computer Science or Engineering and six years of experience

Description: You’ll be part of a team investigating cyber threats to Canada’s security, such as cyber espionage, cyber-foreign-influenced activities, and cyber-terrorism. As the Senior Network Exploitation Analyst, you’ll lead investigations and provide specialized advice, in addition to assessing, interpreting, and attributing cyber activity investigated by the agency.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary range: $71,679 to $87,206

Closing date: November 30

Requirements: Two-year college diploma or high school diploma

Description: You’ll coordinate and administer pay and benefits services and ensure employees adhere to policies and guidelines. The role requires candidates to analyze cases to resolve specific issues and questions.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario/Burnaby, BC

Salary range: $57,960 to $70,500/$51,760 to $62,970

Closing date: December 28

Requirements: College or high school diploma

Description: This role will require you to work twelve-hour shifts and wear a uniform and personal protection equipment. You’ll monitor and respond to emergency/safety situations and ensure the safety of CSIS property and employees’ personal property. You’ll conduct random security searches and prepare regular safety-related reports.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary range: $84,050 to $102,250

Closing date: December 18

Requirements: Master’s degree in Library Studies (for both levels 7 and 8)

Description: You’ll conduct reference interviews and analyze and interpret information and research requests. You’ll manage assigned projects and report to management and clients. By designing and delivering workshops, you’ll also inform employees how to use open information sources.