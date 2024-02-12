If you’ve been looking for an excuse to head to the movies, Landmark Cinemas has announced a steal of a deal for tickets and popcorn every Tuesday for the rest of this month.

The cinema chain is rolling out its Extras Movie Tuesdays, meaning if you’re a registered Extras member, you can snag $5 movie tickets (plus tax) on February 13, 20, and 27. Of course, no movie is complete with snacking, and Landmark has sweetened its Tuesday deal with $5 buckets of small popcorn.

So how does it work?

To get your tickets, head to Landmark Cinemas’ website and log in to your account. Select your preferred theatre, and then choose the movie you want to watch and showtime (make sure it’s playing on a Tuesday). The deal applies to general admission movie tickets only.

When you select your ticket type, choose the “Extras Tuesday Deal or Extras Tuesday Deal Premiere” and you’ll be able to secure your $5 tickets.

For the $5 popcorn, head to your select theatre and scan your Extras card at the concession before ordering.

Remember, you have to be an Extras member to be eligible for the deal and ticket purchases must be made online. The offer can’t be combined with other promotions or discounts and isn’t valid on past purchases.

A $1 (plus tax) online booking fee is also charged to Extra Movie Fan members but is waived for Movie Club and Movie Insider members.

So if you’re looking for a cheap Valentine’s date idea, or just want to catch a flick while not breaking the bank, this is the deal for you.

Who are you bringing to the movies with you?