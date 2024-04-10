If you’ve been looking for an excuse to head to the movies, Landmark Cinemas has announced a steal of a deal for newly released blockbusters.

The cinema chain is rolling out $7.99 movie tickets for its registered Extras members from April 10 to 24.

That means you’ll be able to enjoy the hottest releases like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two, and so many other movies for a fraction of the cost of a regularly priced ticket.

If you want a little more comfort, Extras members can upgrade to Premiere Seats for $10.99.

This option allows you to kick back and enjoy reclining heated seats that come with adjustable headrests and wider armrests, allowing for a relaxing viewing experience.

So how can you get your hands on these cheap tickets?

First and foremost, you must be a Landmark Extras member. If you’re not, you can easily sign up here.

Once you have an account, head to head to Landmark Cinemas’ website and log in.

Select your preferred Landmark theatre location, and then select showtime between April 10 and 24. Choose the number of tickets using the ticket name $7.99 EXTRAS General” or “$10.99 EXTRAS Premiere” and finish checking out.

This offer is available online only, and surcharges apply for Premium movie experiences (Premiere Seats, Laser Ultra, IMAX, Xtreme, EXTRA, RealD 3D). An online booking fee may also apply, and the ticket fee is plus tax and non-refundable.

So if you’re looking for a cheap night at the movies, this deal is for you.

Who are you bringing to the movies with you?