Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan slams “racist trolls” amid rumours about her playing Rapunzel

Isabelle Docto
Apr 10 2024, 3:12 pm
@maitreyiramakrishnan/Instagram | IMDb/Walt Disney Pictures

Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is clapping back at the “racist trolls” that have denounced her rumoured casting in a live-action adaptation of Disney’s Tangled. 

The Never Have I Ever lead took to X to address racist remarks she’s been receiving since rumours started swirling about her playing Rapunzel in a possible remake of the 2010 animated film.

“And they finally woke up to realize it was all just rumours and the sources never existed. Good job! And to the racists, y’all still need a hobby fr🤡,” Ramakrishnan posted on X on Tuesday.

To be clear, Disney has not confirmed a Tangled remake. The speculation comes from fans casting their dream actors for a possible live-action version of the film.

“Like for any fancast you may have for any actor, South Asian or not, all the racist trolls can just stay basement dwellers. Y’all probably don’t even go outside to the movies anyway let alone touch grass,” Ramakrishnan wrote.

To summarize, those who are opposed to her casting have cited what many have called racist microaggressions as their reason to disapprove of her casting.

Fans have stepped up to show support for the Turning Red star.

And it looks like none of the hate is going to stop Ramakrishnan from landing her dream role.

“No one’s gonna stop me from literally just TRYING to achieve my dreams. Def not racists who are internet historians hahahaha,” reads her X post.

In fact, she even followed Simu Liu’s suit by manifesting the part in a post on X in 2022.

Ramakrishnan isn’t alone. Mean Girls star Avantika Vandanapu, another South Asian actor rumoured to play Rapunzel, has also received hate.

