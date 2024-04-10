Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan slams “racist trolls” amid rumours about her playing Rapunzel

Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is clapping back at the “racist trolls” that have denounced her rumoured casting in a live-action adaptation of Disney’s Tangled.

The Never Have I Ever lead took to X to address racist remarks she’s been receiving since rumours started swirling about her playing Rapunzel in a possible remake of the 2010 animated film.

“And they finally woke up to realize it was all just rumours and the sources never existed. Good job! And to the racists, y’all still need a hobby fr🤡,” Ramakrishnan posted on X on Tuesday.

To be clear, Disney has not confirmed a Tangled remake. The speculation comes from fans casting their dream actors for a possible live-action version of the film.

“Like for any fancast you may have for any actor, South Asian or not, all the racist trolls can just stay basement dwellers. Y’all probably don’t even go outside to the movies anyway let alone touch grass,” Ramakrishnan wrote.

To summarize, those who are opposed to her casting have cited what many have called racist microaggressions as their reason to disapprove of her casting.

when they say “BUT SHE NEEDS BLONDE HAIR” like wigs or hair dye doesn’t exist 🙃 — ˗ˏˋmewtru´ˎ˗ (@trunarla) April 9, 2024

“BUT SHES BLONDE THAYS THE WHOLE PLOT-“ when is the last time you watched rapunzel get srs — marie (@m4nt1ts) April 10, 2024

Fans have stepped up to show support for the Turning Red star.

We had a movie with a Black Cinderella and Filipino Prince Charming in the 90s. It had record viewership, was widely celebrated and won an Emmy. But in 2024 people will harass a Brown actress over a Rapunzel fancast. Not even an actual role. A fancast. — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) April 9, 2024

No bc now i want a south asian rapunzel even more — Z is on strike🍉🕊️ (@prfctnonsense) April 9, 2024

DONT WORRY SISTER WERE STILL GETTING U THAT ROLE https://t.co/w1XgtavMiP — enhypen edit📌🎸 (@bakedazed) April 10, 2024

And it looks like none of the hate is going to stop Ramakrishnan from landing her dream role.

“No one’s gonna stop me from literally just TRYING to achieve my dreams. Def not racists who are internet historians hahahaha,” reads her X post.

In fact, she even followed Simu Liu’s suit by manifesting the part in a post on X in 2022.

Tweets have manifesting powers? Alright, @Disney how does a South Asian Rapunzel sound? I can paint, sketch, and sew a dress💜☀️ — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) January 26, 2022

Ramakrishnan isn’t alone. Mean Girls star Avantika Vandanapu, another South Asian actor rumoured to play Rapunzel, has also received hate.