Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in April

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Apr 2 2024, 1:39 pm
For a budget-friendly weekend activity with the entire family, head over to your local Cineplex cinema.

The chain is offering movies at its theatres across Canada this month for just $3.99.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies Saturdays for only $3.99 plus applicable taxes (in-theatre price).”

Check out the $3.99 movies available this month:

Saturday, April 6 — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Cineplex

Saturday, April 13 — The Boy and the Heron

Cineplex

Saturday, April 20 — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Cineplex

