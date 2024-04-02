Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in April
Apr 2 2024, 1:39 pm
For a budget-friendly weekend activity with the entire family, head over to your local Cineplex cinema.
The chain is offering movies at its theatres across Canada this month for just $3.99.
“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies Saturdays for only $3.99 plus applicable taxes (in-theatre price).”
Check out the $3.99 movies available this month:
Saturday, April 6 — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Saturday, April 13 — The Boy and the Heron
Saturday, April 20 — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem