Kijiji is giving away $5,000 to go towards five lucky Canadians' rent

If you’re looking for a place to rent in Canada, you’ve probably seen rental listing horror stories posted on Kijiji and similar sites.

Everything from someone renting a bed in a shared room with two other people for over $500 a month to a shared studio basement apartment in Toronto for $4,000 a month.

It may be discouraging for those on the apartment hunt, seeing such low-quality living spaces with high prices.

According to the latest real estate trend report from Kijiji, the average rent in Canada climbed 11% higher in 2023 and is forecast to spike by another 11% by the end of this year.

That’s why the online classifieds site has launched a contest to help alleviate the rental stress from some Canadians.

Called the “Win Your Rent Event,” Kijiji will select five lucky Canadians to win up to $5,000 to cover their housing costs.

All you have to do is fill out the form here to get one entry and answer a short, four-question survey to get a second entry.

The deadline to enter the contest is March 31st, so don’t wait too long! The winners will be announced in the first week of April.

If you win, Kijiji will contact you via the email you provided in your submission.

The site says any renter across Canada is eligible, including Quebec. It’s also possible for two people from the same household to win, so make sure you get your roommate to enter, too.

Good luck!