Netizens shocked by Indian billionaire’s son's extravagant pre-wedding festivities

Billionaires, they sure do things differently. All eyes were on the Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s family as they celebrated his son’s upcoming wedding with a lavish three-day party with a star-studded guest list.

The event, held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, was to celebrate the upcoming wedding of 28-year-old Anant Ambani and his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant, 29, the daughter of Indian billionaire Viren Merchant, reports Time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Merchant (@radhikamerchantfc)

And just to get an idea of exactly how grand this event was, the wedding singer was none other than Rhianna, who performed barefoot and was seen dancing with guests. The singer was reportedly paid somewhere between US$8 to $9 million, according to an estimate by India Today.

Other big names on the guest list included former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, former Australian PM Kevin Rudd, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Ambani is the chairman and managing director of conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited, and according to Forbes, he’s worth a staggering US$117.8 billion. It’s not the first time the family made headlines for its over-the-top celebrations: in 2018, Beyoncé performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani’s daughter, Isha.

Netizens who’ve been following the event had a lot to say about the over-the-top celebrations, with many enjoying the ride.

Ambani’s pre wedding event is no less than a multiverse of madness 😭 pic.twitter.com/YjW8kRGltz — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) March 3, 2024

Rihanna was paid $9 million to perform at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani the richest man in India 💰 I want her to perform for my birthday! I will start a gofund me page very soon!😄 pic.twitter.com/ei6ky8RNI9 — lives (@livessaving00) March 4, 2024

Me leaving behind all my career stress and overthinking and enjoying Ambani’s wedding past 3-4 days pic.twitter.com/YHEzxc0onn — narsa. (@rathor7_) March 3, 2024

only anant ambani’s grand wedding can make these happen pic.twitter.com/pMXpwVnysU — Taha (@tahaactually) March 2, 2024

Donald Trump Daughter Ivanka Trump Looking ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS in Traditional Indian Attire at Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Pre Wedding Bash 😍😍 #AmbaniPreWedding #DonaldTrump #AnantAmbani #AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/imt89s6cxg — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 3, 2024

But others were turned off by the show of wealth.

Ambani’s are so rich. They have to pay people to come to their son and daughter wedding. How pitiful — Wasif Kazmi (@wasifk77) March 4, 2024

‘Trickle down’ economics is not real. Ambani is not a ‘wealth creator’. The rich don’t spend obscene amounts of money on extravagant weddings out of altruism, to create employment opportunities. It’s a circus and you’re all monkeys that they make dance. That’s all there is to it. — chippopotamus🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 (@chippdnailss) March 2, 2024