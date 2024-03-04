NewsWeddingsPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Netizens shocked by Indian billionaire’s son's extravagant pre-wedding festivities

Mar 4 2024, 5:41 pm
@priscillachan/Instagram | @radhikamerchantfc/Instagram | @ivankatrump/Instagram

Billionaires, they sure do things differently. All eyes were on the Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s family as they celebrated his son’s upcoming wedding with a lavish three-day party with a star-studded guest list.

The event, held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, was to celebrate the upcoming wedding of 28-year-old Anant Ambani and his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant, 29, the daughter of Indian billionaire Viren Merchant, reports Time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Merchant (@radhikamerchantfc)

And just to get an idea of exactly how grand this event was, the wedding singer was none other than Rhianna, who performed barefoot and was seen dancing with guests. The singer was reportedly paid somewhere between US$8 to $9 million, according to an estimate by India Today.

@fentyxg4l people will never understand what this means to us Navys 😭😭 #rihanna #badgalriri #rihannanavy #rihannafenty #riri #rihannavideo #rihannastyle #fentybeauty #rihannapregnant #rihannasuperbowl #rihannaindia #fenty #robyn #wedding #dance #india #love #queen #asaprocky #icon #diamonds #rihannadiamond #trendingvideos #viral #fyp #married #performance #indiandance #bollywood #anantambani #mukeshambani #diamonds #lovesong @Rihanna ♬ Praise Jah In The Moonlight – YG Marley

Other big names on the guest list included former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, former Australian PM Kevin Rudd, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Ambani is the chairman and managing director of conglomerate Reliance Industries  Limited, and according to Forbes, he’s worth a staggering US$117.8 billion. It’s not the first time the family made headlines for its over-the-top celebrations: in 2018, Beyoncé performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani’s daughter, Isha.

Netizens who’ve been following the event had a lot to say about the over-the-top celebrations, with many enjoying the ride.

But others were turned off by the show of wealth.

