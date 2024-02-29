As Toronto residents grapple with outrageous rent prices, listings for unconventional living arrangements continue to infiltrate websites like Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, as some landlords look to capitalize on those who cannot afford to live independently.

From shared bunk beds for $1,200 a month to terrifying basement apartments for $1,450, exorbitant prices for less-than-ideal listings are unfortunately becoming the norm.

Just take a look at this shared studio apartment in Scarborough, which was recently listed on Kijiji for a staggering $4,000 a month, or $1,000 for each tenant.

“New walkout spacious studio in a custom build house. Studio has a lawn view which makes it very bright. Private washroom, kitchenette and separate entrance with free parking,” the listing reads.

The space also offers a TV, WiFi, a microwave, a fridge, utensils, essentials for cooking, and kitchenware. The listing notes that only a female student group of three to four will be accommodated, with each person required to pay $1,000 a month.

Despite its proximity to major bus stops, grocery stores, medical centres, restaurants, and major attractions, responses to the listing just couldn’t gloss over the fact that the rental was priced significantly above many one-bedroom apartments in Toronto.

According to Rentals.ca’s February report, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is now $2,511, while the average two-bedroom apartment will run you approximately $3,330.

“How the f*ck would a studio be for three to four people? Also pretty sure you don’t charge rent per person,” one person wrote in response to the listing.

“Do none of these landlords know what the word ‘private’ means when it comes to renting rooms,” one comment reads.

“I can get three mortgages for that price in the right city,” another person pointed out.