Dream road trips ahead for BC Lotto winner who scored $1M prize

For most of us, the age-old question, “What would I do with a million dollars?” is just a pipe dream. But it’s no longer a dream for Elizabeth Czajkowski after winning the Lotto 6/49 draw earlier this month.

The Kamloops resident plans to use her lotto winnings to go on some exciting road trips in a brand-new vehicle. With the number of idyllic destination spots in BC, that definitely seems like an excellent plan.

Czajkowski’s road stops include visiting some of BC’s many hot springs, and then she even plans to take her trip internationally by heading to Mexico and Scotland. What a trip!

But, the $1 million prize winnings might not seem entirely real for the BC resident.

“I didn’t understand,” she said about the moment she discovered she won.

“I thought there were too many zeros!”

Czajkowski was working from home when she saw the hefty sum she won. She then shared the news with her boss, who apparently reacted with laughter and excitement. After that, she shared the news with a close friend and her children, who were apparently in as much disbelief as her.

To celebrate the win, Czajkowski had a pizza dinner with her sister and parents.