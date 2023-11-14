"Everything is taken care of": Alberta man nets massive $5M lotto prize

An Edmonton man has everything he could need and more now that he’s the winner of an enormous $5 million lottery prize.

Donald Johannesson was away from home on business when he decided to treat himself by picking up a $50 Mega ticket — which turned out to be a very fortunate decision.

Johannesson is the first Albertan to win the top prize on the $50 national scratch ticket; he purchased his ticket at Best Western Plus Sawridge Suites in Fort McMurray.

“I had dinner at the hotel and bought a couple tickets to scratch once I got to my room,” he explained, adding: “When I saw $5 million on the ticket, I immediately thought I was seeing things!”

The lucky winner said he had to work hard to convince himself that he had actually won.

“I must have scanned the ticket more than 10 times right there in my room,” he laughed.

“It felt insane to believe that I won that much, but I did – it still feels insane!”

Johannesson said he already has a few ideas for his recent windfall, starting with some upgrades to his home and planning for the future.

“We’re going to replace the shingles and hot water tank,” he said. “We don’t love the carpet upstairs, so we’ll put new flooring up there, too.”

“Most importantly, our daughter will never have to worry about paying for school,” he continued.

“It’s surreal knowing that everything is taken care of financially. It’s such a blessing!”