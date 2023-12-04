Global Affairs Canada is hiring for several jobs and you could earn up to $113K

If you’re looking to start a career in the government sector, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is looking to fill several jobs right now.

GAC is a federal department that helps “define, shape and advance Canada’s interests and values in a complex global environment.”

“We manage diplomatic relations, promote international trade and provide consular assistance,” states the website. “We lead international development, humanitarian, and peace and security assistance efforts. We also contribute to national security and the development of international law.”

These jobs are located in Ontario and Quebec, and while some are specialized roles, other positions don’t require a college degree.

Location: Gatineau, Québec

Salary range: $93,600 to $99,454/$99,893 to $106,185

Closing date: December 8, 2023

Requirements: College degree/master’s degree and/or PhD

Description: As a learning specialist/senior learning specialist at the Centre for Learning in International Affairs and Global Leadership (CFSD), you’ll help support employees in the development of their international competencies in International Affairs and Global Leadership. You’ll stay on top of emerging learning needs on policy and geographic areas.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary range: $94,113 to $101,750

Closing date: December 11, 2023

Requirements: College degree or acceptable combination of education, training and/or related experience

Description: GAC is looking to fill three positions for this role in which you’ll need significant experience editing communications products in French and English as well as using ccmMercury. You’ll be responsible for proofreading and providing quality control services for the correspondence to be signed by ministers, deputy ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario and Gatineau, Québec

Salary range: $47,729 to $70,622

Closing date: December 21, 2023

Requirements: Experience in project management

Description: You’ll be responsible for administrative support services like managing daily agendas, planning or coordinating meetings, and preparing or reviewing documents for accuracy. You’ll also be responsible for tasks like data entry, filing, and drafting correspondence.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario and Gatineau, Québec

Salary range: $61,154 to $72,544

Closing date: January 3, 2024

Requirements: College degree or diploma

Description: You’ll provide various admin support services like managing daily agendas, coordinating correspondence and meetings, and preparing/reviewing documents. Other tasks include data entry and processing customer requests.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary range: $104,829 to $113,092

Closing date: May 1, 2024

Requirements: A degree from a recognized post-secondary institution, or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience

Description: You’ll be the first point of contact for Canadians affected by emergencies, whether they’re government employees abroad or citizens. Using a variety of tools, you’ll monitor and analyze rapidly changing international events, and you’ll be responsible for taking appropriate initial action.

Location: Gatineau, Québec

Salary range: $55,543 to $60,130

Closing date: September 30, 2024

Requirements: Bilingual imperative. Vocational or technical diploma, an attestation of college studies, a college diploma or a university degree in a field related to the position

Description: You’ll work closely with HR advisors, create and update files, and prepare various documents such as offer letters, invitations, and results letters. You’ll add job postings and appointment notices into the resourcing system and coordinate exams and interviews.