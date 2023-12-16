Full video shows BBC anchor moments before viral live TV mistake

A new video has surfaced of the moments leading up to a now-viral video that shows a BBC anchor giving the middle finger live on air.

Viewers spotted Maryam Moshiri, one of BBC’s chief news presenters, making the mistake, and they were quick to condemn it.

While some might have assumed the anchor was angry or acting rebelliously, it turns out she was counting down on her fingers the time left back from break and did so in a joking way.

The BBC have released the full video clip of their presenter 'giving the middle finger' to prove that she was just counting.

That’s according to a newly released video that shows the off-air moments before the big blunder.

So someone released the full video ! It wasn't the BBC who released this and it certainly wasn't me! But in a way I think I'm glad this is out there, as it shows I WAS having a bit of a joke with the crew during the countdown. Again, so sorry it went out on air. It was meant…

“So someone released the full video !” she wrote on X about the video.

“It wasn’t the BBC who released this and it certainly wasn’t me! But in a way I think I’m glad this is out there, as it shows I WAS having a bit of a joke with the crew during the countdown,” she explained.

She added, “So sorry it went out on air. It was meant to be a private laugh.”

It’s her second response to the moment. In her first post, she explained that she was counting. However, the television company had not released the raw footage, and it’s unclear whether viewers believed it.

But it seems the public is supporting her now.

The responses to her post have been wildly supportive, many suggesting life is too serious, and it’s good to have some fun.

Babe, iconic. Wanna send u flowers to celebrate x

Others pointed out the adage that there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

I hope that it has brought you entirely positive response, Maryam. Everyone seemed to enjoy it, and you came across really well in your response to it. Best wishes!

“It’s absolutely hilarious,” another wrote.

