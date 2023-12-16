The sixth and final season of Netflix’s The Crown portrays a tumultuous time for the royal family, but it also shows a Canadian connection.

In the fifth episode titled “Willsmania,” the young prince, played by Ed McVey, is seen roaming the halls of Eton College, grieving the death of his mother, and lashing out at his father.

In an attempt to reconnect with his sons, Prince Charles, played by Dominic West, suggested a working holiday in Canada, so the three arrived in Vancouver in March 1998. The trip was significant because it was William’s first trip abroad since Diana’s death in 1997. According to Town & Country, the plan was to spend a day in the city to carry out engagements and spend four days skiing in Whistler, including a photocall.

What they weren’t expecting was the size of the crowds that showed up to greet Prince William, who was then 15. The show portrays screaming girls holding up banners and posters displaying the teenage heartthrob.

So, how accurate was Netflix’s retelling?

The trip was soon named “Willsmania,” with one local comparing the frenzy of screaming and swooning young women to Beatlemania.

“You thought it was a rock star coming,” said Monika Vriend, according to the Canadian Press.

Crowds waited for the princes to shake their hands and give them roses and flags; one bright pink sign read, “William, it’s me you’ve been looking for.” Another read, “Wills & Harry Vancouver Loves You!”

While at the Vancouver Convention Centre, the two young princes donned Canadian Olympic jackets. They greeted fans outside Burnaby High School and visited the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre. They also stayed at the Fairmont Waterfront.

They then headed to Whistler, where they posed for photographers before hitting the slopes. What wasn’t mentioned in the show was that the princes’ cousin, Princess Zara, was also with them on this trip. And while the three are shown standing awkwardly in the Netflix adaptation, the real-life photos tell a different story.

