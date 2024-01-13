After an “embarrassing” injury involving a VR headset, Jann Arden was surprised by the apparent self-service she experienced while at the hospital.

The Canadian author and singer known for the 1994 hit “Insensitive” has been documenting her experience with the healthcare system on social media, and she doesn’t seem at all impressed.

According to her Instagram story, Arden’s ordeal started when suffered a head wound while using a virtual reality headset.

In a video shot while at the hospital, she stated that she was 30 seconds into using the headset and plank when she fell off the plank, hit the floor, and smashed her head so hard on the wall “that I needed a bunch of stitches.”

But that’s not the end of it. In another video, Arden recounted what happened next.

“Okay, I still look a little wacky,” she said. “Day two of my wiping out VR virtual reality headset goggles incident. So embarrassing. I lasted 30 seconds.”

While at the hospital, her experience turned out to be much more hands-on than she expected.

“Anyway, I think you noticed that Nigel, my friend visiting from the UK, had him clean my head,” she said. “They left four towels and a basin filled with warm water, and they just said to him, ‘Do you mind cleaning this out?’ Which he did. He didn’t know what he was doing.”

In her previous video, she explained that it was due to the “cutbacks in the medical system here in Canada.”

But the self-service doesn’t end there — Arden then discovered that she was also expected to take care of her own staples.

“And then they sent me home with these,” she said, holding up a small pair of scissors. “I’m like, ‘How long do these staples stay in my head?’ They said, ‘Twelve days.’ And I said, ‘Oh, do I just come back to get them out or… ?’ He goes, ‘No, ‘I’ll just send you home with these. You can get a friend to take them out.'”

Arden then leans forward to stare incredulously at the camera as the video ends. Definitely not the best review of the current state of the Canadian healthcare system.

Have you experienced something similar while at the hospital?