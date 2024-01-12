Minus 55°C?! Canada hit with extreme cold and snowstorm warnings

Canada is ending the week on a freezing note with extreme cold and snowstorm warnings issued in every province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s weather alerts map looks pretty alarming Friday morning with red warnings covering a majority of the West Coast and East Coast.

Extreme cold warnings

Alberta was hit with an arctic airmass earlier this week, which has brought bone-chilling temperatures, and Environment and Climate Canada says there won’t be any relief until early next week.

According to the agency, Calgary and Edmonton can expect wind chill between -40°C and -55°C throughout Friday.

“Temperatures will continue to fall through the weekend,” reads the weather alert.

“Saturday morning and Sunday morning will be the coldest, with temperatures ranging from -40 to -48°C, and wind chill values near -55°C. Wind chills could even be a bit colder in open and exposed areas.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued Arctic outflow warnings for all of Metro Vancouver. Make sure to bundle up because wind chill as cold as -20°C is expected now through Saturday afternoon.

“Wind chill values will likely moderate Saturday afternoon but wind chill values may remain near minus 10 to minus 20 through Sunday morning,” reads the alert.

Environment and Climate Change Canada advises these regions to dress warmly in layers and to cover any exposed skin to avoid hypothermia and frostbite.

Snowstorm warnings

The East Coast is about to be battered by another winter snowstorm.

In Ontario, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings in Ottawa and parts of the Greater Toronto Area for Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Heavy snowfall is forecasted with up to 25 cm of powder expected to blanket those regions.

“Snow is forecast to begin late this afternoon and will quickly become heavy at times, before transitioning to periods of rain tonight as temperatures rise above freezing,” reads the weather alert.

“Strong southeasterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will combine with this heavy snow to cause significantly reduced visibility at times.”

In Quebec, Environment and Climate Change Canada has also issued snowfall warnings with 15 to 20 cm expected, alongside strong winds.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight Friday night and end late in the day on Saturday,” reads the alert. “A brief period of freezing rain is possible on Saturday afternoon.”

This winter wallop continues after Vancouverites had a chaotic commute after snowfall on Thursday.